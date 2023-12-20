Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $150.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

