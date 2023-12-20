CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $409.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

