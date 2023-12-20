CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 187.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $409.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

