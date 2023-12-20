CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

