CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

