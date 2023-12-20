CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.