Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $13,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

