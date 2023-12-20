Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.