Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 113,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $16,812,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

