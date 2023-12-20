Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 398,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

