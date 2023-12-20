Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

