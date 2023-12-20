Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.