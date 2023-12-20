Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,505,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 3,708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.28. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.
About Capstone Copper
