Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,505,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 3,708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.28. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.