Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

NYSE:COF opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $132.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

