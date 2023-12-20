Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $132.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

