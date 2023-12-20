Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$63.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.79.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CM opened at C$62.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$63.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.