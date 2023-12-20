Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$60.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.79.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE CM opened at C$62.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$63.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

