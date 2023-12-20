Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CM stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $305,412,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,706 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

