Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,634,000 after purchasing an additional 544,942 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after buying an additional 476,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

