Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$94.00 Price Target

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a C$94.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

TD stock opened at C$84.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

