Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cambridge Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CATC opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $562.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.
Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
