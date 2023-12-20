Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $33.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

