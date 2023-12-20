Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $28.10

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

