Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $75.75

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get State Street alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.