Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $92.76

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

NYSE FND opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

