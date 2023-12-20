Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $27.69

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,411 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

