Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 3,210

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,210 ($40.60).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.26) to GBX 3,800 ($48.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diploma

Diploma Trading Up 0.6 %

Diploma Increases Dividend

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,572 ($45.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,903.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,622 ($45.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,098.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,263.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diploma

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.37), for a total value of £737,000 ($932,085.49). In other news, insider Chris Davies bought 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,546 ($44.85) per share, for a total transaction of £135,599.04 ($171,492.40). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.37), for a total value of £737,000 ($932,085.49). 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.