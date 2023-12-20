Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

