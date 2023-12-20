BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,335,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 15,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.2 days.

BrainChip Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.19. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.59.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

