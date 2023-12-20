Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 52,620 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

