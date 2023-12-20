Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 13,380 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.7 %

HLN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.