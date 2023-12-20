Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

