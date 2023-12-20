Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

