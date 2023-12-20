Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SHG opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

