Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,629.99 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,420.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

