Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.35.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boralex

Boralex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$33.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.16. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1636755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boralex news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders acquired a total of 55,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.