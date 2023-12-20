Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $26.06 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

