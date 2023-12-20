Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $251.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.04.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

