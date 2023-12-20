Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

BERY opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

