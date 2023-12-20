Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

BRN stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $58,093.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,863.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $58,093.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,863.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 14,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,011.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,797 shares of company stock worth $249,355. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

