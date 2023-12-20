Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

NYSE BMO opened at $96.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

