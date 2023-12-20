Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

