Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of BOH opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

