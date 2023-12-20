Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 40.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bally’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $124,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

