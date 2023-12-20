Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at Bally’s
In related news, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 40.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bally’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $124,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Stock Up 2.5 %
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
