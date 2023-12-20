B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Critical Review

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of B2Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and B2Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -5.52% 1.17% 0.91% B2Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 B2Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and B2Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and B2Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $194.47 million 0.55 -$12.02 million ($0.80) -10.32 B2Digital N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

B2Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats B2Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About B2Digital

(Get Free Report)

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates two ONE More Gym centers, which offers fitness facility memberships, MMA training resources, and recruiting functional services under the ONE More Gym brand name. B2Digital, Incorporated was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.