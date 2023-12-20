Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 994,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

AVNS stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

