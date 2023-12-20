AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

