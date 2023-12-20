Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 990 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.8% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,029.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

