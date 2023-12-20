Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLRY. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.05 on Monday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 350,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $1,869,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,285,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

