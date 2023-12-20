AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

